'They Need Discipline': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Out Valuable Advice For Ben Stokes And Co.

The 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023 was moving along quickly despite rain at Headingley for most of Day 3. Australia lost wickets often after starting on their overnight total of 116/4. However, because of Travis Head's tenacious 50, they managed to reach 224 all out, giving England a target of 251 to win. After five overs of play, England had scored a total of 27. They are now thought to be the favourites with two days left in the match unless a probable batting collapse hampers their prospects.

3 things you need to know

Steve Smith was the player of the 2nd Test at Lord’s Stadium

England will be eyeing their first Ashes win in 2023

Australia won 2 Tests of 5 in the Ashes 2023

Also Read: Steve Smith Hits Back On The Reports Of Alex Carey's Non-payment

Sachin Tendulkar has huge advice for the England Cricket Team in the ENG vs AUS

Sachin Tendulkar, the famed Indian batting star, appears to be paying careful attention to what is going on in Leeds. He provided some words of wisdom for the host squad, captained by Ben Stokes, asking them to bat with balance. Tendulkar emphasised the need to remain rational while having a positive attitude. His wise remarks emphasise the need to establish a balance between prudence and aggression, recognising the necessity to navigate the game with a controlled approach while still displaying a positive outlook in their batting performance.

The first hour at Headingley is going to be critical tomorrow.



I feel the wicket is playing absolutely fine and if England bat sensibly and are positive in their approach they will get there. They require discipline in their shot selection with a positive approach and the total… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2023

In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar emphasises the significance of the first hour of play at Headingley and claims that it will determine the fate of the game. Tendulkar feels that the pitch is in good shape and that the English side may effectively chase the target provided they keep a smart and optimistic approach to their batting.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant Spotted Together During Duleep Trophy

ENG vs AUS: Former English captain Nasser Hussain claims to opt for a positive mindset in the

Former England captain Nasser Hussain agreed with Sachin Tendulkar. Hussain said in his Daily Mail column that England's optimistic attitude, as seen in their short innings the night before, will very likely continue. He recognised the possibility of the fielding team losing control quickly at Headingley, as evidenced in prior spectacular matches. Hussain emphasised that England's objective now is to maintain their optimism but still taking a bit more cautious approach. This means that the English squad must mix aggression with tactical acumen in order to effectively traverse the game and reach a favourable conclusion and win their first Test in the Ashes 2023.