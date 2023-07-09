'Get Your Facts Right': Steve Smith Hits Back On The Reports Of Alex Carey's Non-payment

Australia is leading the Ashes 2023 by winning 2 Test matches at Edgbaston and Lord’s Cricket Stadium after displaying outstanding performance in the Ashes. The series has entered Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Headingley, as England need 224 runs to get one back and stay in the Ashes.

3 things you need to know

Australia need to prevent England from scoring 224 runs to win their first Ashes on English soil since 2001

England has failed to win the series since 2015 and is already behind by 2 Tests in 2023

4th Test will be played in Manchester’s Old Trafford

Steve Smith claims “The Sun” reports to be unfactual

Famous Australian cricketer Steve Smith vented his ire at a British publication, The Sun, for publishing a story alleging that fellow athlete Alex Carey didn't pay the barber after getting a haircut in Leeds. Smith denied the rumour on his Threads account, saying Alex Carey hadn't gotten a haircut since they were in London, and he urged The Sun to check their facts.

The event occurs when the Ashes series is contested with tension and controversy, notably afte Jonny Bairstow's disputed dismissal in the second Test.

ENG vs AUS: What happened on Day 3 of the Ashes 2023

After day three of the third Test match of the Australia tour of England 2023, the match is equally poised on an intriguing knife-edge going into day 4. The English side was bowled out for 237 runs in their first innings after Australia's 1st innings score of 263 runs. During the second innings, Australia was all-out for 224 and ended up setting up a target of 251 runs. As England entered the chase during the 2nd innings, Zak Crawley contributed 9 runs and Ben Duckett scored 18 runs.

The team managed to reach 27/0 before the day's play concluded. With two more days left in the match, England now requires 224 runs to secure victory, with all ten wickets still intact. The match stands on a precipice, offering the potential for a thrilling conclusion as England strives to chase down the target set by Australia in this crucial Test encounter. If England ends up winning this test, The series will still be in Australia's favour with 2-1 with 2 more Tests to play.