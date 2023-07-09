'Bromance At Its Best': Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant Spotted Together During Duleep Trophy

Rishabh Pant has been dearly missed by Indian cricket fans since his car crash last year, as the Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper has been unavailable to resume his spot at the crease. Pant is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after a successful operation. Unfortunately, he is likely to miss the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India in October.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant missed the IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant missed the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Rishabh Pant is set to miss India vs West Indies series and the Asia Cup

Also Read: Rishabh Pant celebrates Dhoni's birthday during recovery at NCA in his own style; See pics

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya meet during Duleep Trophy semifinals

Some images of Pant have just surfaced, bringing excitement to his followers. Pant visited the Duleep Trophy semi-final match with his pal Hardik Pandya. Pant seemed to be in excellent spirits and significantly fitter than before during the event. Hardik Pandya is now in India, and he will be wearing the India jersey during 3 ODI matches against the West Indies and will be captaining the team in 5 T20I matches against the West Indies. Pant was involved in a car accident at the end of last year while traveling from Delhi to Roorkee. He escaped career-threatening injuries but faced many major injuries and has been rehabilitating for the past seven months.

During their presence at the Duleep Trophy match, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya engaged in cheerful conversation for an extended period. Pant's improved condition and progress indicate that he is on the path to full recovery. Fans are optimistic that he will soon make a complete comeback on the field. However, there have been no official statements from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) or the NCA regarding Pant's return to professional cricket.

Also Read: 'There Is A Big Question...' DDCA Committee Members Share Fresh Update Over Rishabh Pant

What is the recent update on his road to recovery?

The District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee, led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla, recently met Rishabh Pant at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), where he is undergoing extensive training to restore his fitness. During an interview with ANI, Shyam Sharma offered a quick update on Pant's development.

Pant is making good progress in his recuperation, according to Sharma, and has demonstrated remarkable improvement. However, his return is still doubtful because rehabilitation takes time. Nonetheless, Sharma maintained optimism and expressed confidence that Pant will be able to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

Shyam Sharma reported that Pant's recuperation is doing well. While there is no set date for his comeback, the committee is optimistic about his quick return to cricket.