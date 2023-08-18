'Things Went South For India': Ex Pak Pacer Burns Rohit Sharma With 'MS Dhoni' Remark

The Indian cricket team won its last ICC trophy under the captaincy of former skipper MS Dhoni in the year 2013. Team India defeated England in the final of the Champions Trophy. Apart from lifting the cup in 2013, Dhoni has also led the Indian team lift the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the T20 World Cup in 2007 respectively.

Shoaib Akhtar's hard words for Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills with MS Dhoni 'example'

Former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar during an interaction on RevSportz, admitted the fact that the Indian team, being the hosts of the ODI World Cup 2023, will have extra pressure on them. Akhtar further said that the former Indian captain MS Dhoni could absorb the pressure, but on the other hand, Rohit Sharma crunches down in pressure situations. Akhtar said:

First of all, it is the pressure that you all put on the team. It is almost impossible to play with such pressure. Like I told you, it is as if you can't lose. If you, God forbid, lose, all hell will break loose. The second and more important point is you had someone who could soak in all the pressure, and protect his teammates. He would not let his teammates feel the pressure, and that was the best thing about MS Dhoni. You won the 2007 World T20 under him, the 2011 World Cup, and then the 2013 Champions Trophy. The moment Dhoni gave up the captaincy, things went south for India When I see Rohit, I keep asking this question of myself if he should have accepted captaincy in the first place. I think Rohit feels the panic on occasion and lets pressure get to him. The pressure of captaincy cripples you, and it happened with Virat Kohli also.

Will Team India bring the ODI World Cup home after 12 years?

India will once again host the ICC Men's ODI World Cup after 12 years. The last time when the ODI World Cup was held in the South Asian country, the 'Men in Blue' ended up being the winners of the tournament. The Indian team once again has the chance to repeat the 2011 heroics and bring back the trophy home.