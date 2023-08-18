Sourav Ganguly Shuts Down Former PAK Pacer Shoaib Akhtar's Radical Advice For Virat Kohli

Team India batter Virat Kohli has ruled world cricket for over a decade with his excellent batting skills and aggressive intent. However, just like every other batsman, Virat went through a lean phase in his international career and didn't hit any hundreds with the bat for almost three years. Though, the former Indian skipper has regained his lost touch and has hit tons in all three formats in the last 12 months.

(Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting a century against West Indies in the second Test / Image: AP)

Former Indian cricket team skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has come up with a mouth-shutting reply to Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli. Akhtar told Kohli to quit one format after the ODI World Cup 2023. While replying to a question, Ganguly was asked during a public event about Akhtar's advice for Virat Kohli. Here's what he said:-

Virat Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants because he performs.

What did Shoaib Akhtar advice to Virat Kohli?

While speaking to RevSportz, former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised Kohli to quit T20Is after the ODI World Cup 2023. Akhtar said:

Kohli should focus on Test cricket and aim to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international 100s. I think he should play for at least 6 more years. Kohli has it in him to break the record. He should focus on Test cricket after this World Cup.

Virat Kohli's form for the Indian cricket team from the perspective of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023 is crucial. The former Team India skipper has been in good touch in the last 12 months and will aim to maintain the same in the upcoming tournaments. However, Kohli has not been part of the team, in the 20-over format. But there are chances that the Indian batter could be included in the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup 2024.