India's Biggest Test Series Wins In Last Decade Ft. Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Masterclass

India are currently at the helm of the ICC World Test rankings with 5,046 points. The second-best team are New Zealand and event they are almost 2,000 points behind Team India. This decade shaped the future of Indian cricket and established the Indian Test team as one of the best to have ever played the game. Take a look at three dominant Test victories through the decade where the Indian team showed flashes of brillance.

ALSO READ | India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2012-13

The last Border-Gavaskar trophy was dominated by Australia when Team India played them Down Under. As the Australians came to India, MS Dhoni and his team made sure that revenge was served. MS Dhoni-led India whitewashed Australia 4-0 and established complete dominance. Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara outperformed with the bat and scored three hundreds between them. Ravichandran Ashwin got 29 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja scalped 24 wickets.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne reveals the secret weapon behind his scintillating form

England in India 2016-17

Another series where India completely annihilated the opposition, this win came in the season of 2016-17. India had been humiliated by England in 2014 and this was their first series since then. Led by the heroics of Virat Kohli and Karun Nair, India won every match except the first match of the five-match series. Virat Kohli led the run-scoring charts with 655 runs, including a 235-run masterclass in Mumbai. R Ashwin took 28 wickets and the Indians outclassed England.

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ODIs against Windies

Freedom Trophy 2019-20

As the decade ended, this Test series helped India discover a new generation of superstars in Mayank Agarwal and a Test opener in Rohit Sharma. All three matches had a double ton – one by Agarwal, one by Virat Kohli and one by Rohit. India clinched the series and established complete dominance in the ICC World Test Championships. Rohit scored 529 runs with the bat, while R Ashwin took 15 wickets.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli wonderstruck at Pietersen's 'unreal' find, asks where he's from