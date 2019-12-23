Throwback: MS Dhoni's Masterstroke In The World T20 2007 Final Against Pakistan

MS Dhoni's illustrious cricketing career at the highest level completed one-and-a-half decade i.e. 15 years on Monday. It was on this very day in 2004 that Dhoni had made his debut against Bangladesh where he was run out for a golden duck. However, as the years progressed, he went on to become one of India's most bankable players and in the year 2007 was handed over the limited-overs captaincy after Rahul Dravid had stepped down. The inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 is where it had all started but it was during that nail-biting grand finale against arch-rivals Pakistan where he had pulled of a masterstroke.

MS Dhoni's masterstroke in the WT20 final

Team India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni comprised of a young unit after senior players Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had refused to play the shortest format. The Men In Blue had defied all the odds and made it to the finals by beating strong teams like England, the hosts South Africa and Ricky Ponting's mighty Australia and thereby setting up a dream finale against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India had earlier got the better of Pakistan in the group stages with a win in the bowl-outs after a nerve-wracking tie. In the summit clash, the Men In Blue had posted 157/5 in their 20 overs and had reduced their arch-rivals to 77/6. However, Misbah-ul Haq once again came to the rescue just like he had during the league match and took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners and the match went right down to the wire.

With 13 needed off the final over, MS Dhoni took a big risk of giving the ball to an inexperienced Joginder Sharma over Harbhajan Singh. On the very first delivery, Sharma had bowled a wide ball under pressure and not only did he have to bowl it once again but it had also reduced the Men In Green's deficit. He managed a dot ball in the following delivery.

On the next delivery, he was dispatched into the stands by Misbah after having bowled a full toss outside off stump. India were snatching defeat from the jaws of victory as 6 runs were needed from 4 balls. Then came the moment which would go on to become immortal. The medium-pacer then bowled a full-length delivery and Misbah could have once again taken him to the cleaners but surprisingly, he played that infamous scoop-shot and the ball went straight into the hands of S Sreesanth as the Indian players and the crowd erupted in joy. India went on to win the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 by five runs.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni's masterstroke.

Ravi Shastri's historic statement

Ravi Shastri, whose golden words had made India's 2011 World Cup triumph sweeter was also the man behind the mic on this historic occasion as well.

''In the air Sreesanth takes it. India win. Unbelievable scenes here at the bull-ring. Geoff Lawson can't believe it, the Pakistan players stunned and India would believe they have got out of a corner. Misbah-ul-Haq does not want to leave the field but what a match for a 20-20 final! India the world champions'', said Ravi Shastri on air.

