Tim Paine And Co. Set To NOT Qualify For ICC WTC 2021 Final Even If England Beat India

The Tim Paine-led Australian team were supposed to tour South Africa for a three-match Test series. However, due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country, the tour was called off. The cancellation of the tour meant that the Aussies' qualification for the World Test Championship final was dependent on the result of the India vs England Test series.

CSA wants WTC points for cancelled series against Australia

India are currently leading the four-match series 2-1 with the final Test set to get underway on March 4. If the hosts manage to win or even draw the India vs England 4th Test, they will go through to the WTC final but a loss for India would mean Australia should sail through. However, a new hindrance has appeared for Australia after reports of the ICC considering Cricket South Africa's complaint about February and March’s postponed tour have emerged.

JUST IN: Australia's proposed tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/n7ipPMmvXC — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

After Australia pulled out of the tour, CSA lodged a complaint with the ICC where they mentioned how they will have to deal with substantial financial losses because of the postponement of the Test series. The South African cricket board also stated that nations shouldn’t have the power to 'unilaterally' pull out of tours. In response, Cricket Australia (CA) said that CSA blew deadlines to provide assurances about its biosecurity measures and also added how the Proteas declined the proposal when they offered to host the matches in Australia.

According to a recent Syndey Morning Herald report, CSA doesn't only want financial compensation but is also seeking WTC points despite the series not taking place. If South Africa are indeed awarded points for the cancelled tour, Australia's chances of qualifying for the WTC final will be over.

The report further states that CA has until the end of the week to communicate to the ICC’s dispute resolution committee if the issue can be resolve through negotiations because if it can't, an independent panel will deliver the verdict. If South Africa are awarded all 120 WTC points, the result of the India vs England 4th Test won't matter and Virat Kohli's men will progress to the WTC final.

