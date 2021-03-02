R Ashwin, Joe Root To Compete Against Each Other For ICC's Top February Honour

In keeping with their newly minted tradition of announcing a 'Player of the Month', the ICC has announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month for February. With three series ongoing in the month of February — India vs England, Pakistan v South Africa and Bangladesh v West Indies — each with their own heroic performances, the selection panel at the ICC would surely have had their work cut out for them. After some deliberation, the ICC's list of nominees is now online and open for voting from the public.

Who’s your ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February?



Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 218 Test runs at 55.5 & six wickets at 14.16



R Ashwin 🇮🇳 106 Test runs at 35.2 & 24 wickets at 15.7



Kyle Mayers 🌴 261 Test runs at 87



Vote here 👉 https://t.co/FBb5PMqMm8 pic.twitter.com/Mwiw5fuauy — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2021

R Ashwin, Joe Root go head to head for top ICC honour

The three 'ICC Player of the Month for February' nominees are: England skipper Joe Root, Indian veteran spinner R Ashwin and West indies youngster Kyle Mayers. All three men have played incredible knocks, especially in Tests, for their countries in the month of February. Root — already a second-time nominee — has earned his nomination for his whopping 218-run knock in the 1st IND vs ENG Test as well as for his rare five-for at Motera in the 3rd India vs England Test. Root also played his 100th Test this month.

India's R Ashwin also reached a major career milestone — scalping his 400th Test wicket as he trapped Jofra Archer for an LBW in the 3rd Test. Ashwin's achievement was made doubly special by the fact that he became not just the fastest Indian to take 400 Test wickets but also because he became the second-fastest bowler in the world, behind the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan, to get to this milestone. Ashwin's nomination also comes on the back of his 106-run knock that helped India win the 2nd Test in Chennai. Kyle Mayers, meanwhile, made a scintillating 210* on his debut against Bangladesh.

India vs England 4th Test 2021 details

With the India vs England 4-Test series currently 2-1 in favour of India, the Men in Blue will hope to use the momentum and win this 4th and last Test as well. The stakes are extremely high for the hosts, who are still in the running for a spot in the first-ever World Test Championship finals opposite New Zealand. Having already lost that 1st Test, India can, at most, settle for a draw in order to qualify for the finals. An Indian loss will lead to Australia qualifying for the WTC final. With two losses in the series, England are already out of the running for this position.

The India vs England 4th Test 2021 will be available live in India on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket.

