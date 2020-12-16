India Vs Australia 1st Test: Shubman Gill Denied Debut In Whites, Fans Stunned On Twitter

In a rather unusual move on Wedneday, the BCCI announced India's playing XI for the India vs Australia 1st Test a day in advance. With the highly anticipated Pink-ball, Day-Night Test set to begin on Thursday, the board's announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. Despite widespread predictions that youngster Shubhman Gill would make his Test debut, it seems that we will have to wait some more to see the Kolkata IPL opener take on the red ball for India.

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

While most names in the BCCI's playing XI are unsurprising, the additions of Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw in place of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill raised some questions from fans and experts alike. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw had a dazzling Test debut. The youngster made a century in his maiden Test match against West Indies in 2018 and was declared the Player of the Series with 237 runs from three innings.

Since then, Shaw has gone on to play just one more series, in New Zealand in 2020, where he gave a more average performance. Shaw ended that series with a total of 98 runs from all four innings. However, his recent performance with the white ball and in the practice Test against the Australia A team has been dismal.

Shaw has managed just 52 runs from his four innings in the warm-up matches. A measly sum when compared to Shubman Gill's 137 runs in the same two games. Despite that, it seems that Gill has not been able to convince the team management to give him his debut spot in the XI over the more experienced Shaw. Another player who will miss out despite a good practice run is Rishabh Pant. The Delhi powerhouse has not had the best year but made a good case for his inclusion in the side with his 103* and four catches in the second practice match. He has been dropped in favour of Wriddhiman Saha as keeper/batsman.

Here's how fans reacted to Gill and Pant's exclusion from the XI:

Gill what can he do despite giving performance in practice match still ignored ridiculous. — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) December 16, 2020

This team management is a joke. dropped rehane in ist test against south Africa, dropped pujara in ist test against england. They are clueless and it cost us the start of big series. Playing Shaw over Gill is a joke on us. — Jacob HB (@Jacob_nhb) December 16, 2020

Worst Team👏👏😂🤣



NO Gill (scored 200+ against NZ A in NZ, missed 100 against AUS A due to poor umpiring decision)🤔



NO Pant (scored 100's in England & Australia, scored 100 in practice match against Australia A)👏😂🤣 — Sir Daniel Alexander fan (@james92cricket) December 16, 2020

Shaw is playing...Is this Indian team or a joke??? This Kohli-Shastri duo is taking Indian team to a new low. They need to be replaced ASAP. Nobody in his right mind would play Shaw ahead of Gill/Rahul. — Prabhat Singh (@singhprabhat36) December 16, 2020

I must confess that while my views on playing the best keeper in test cricket have been put forward many times, I expected the team management to go with Pant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2020

How to watch India vs Australia live?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, December 17. The match will start at 9:30 am IST from the Adelaide Oval. The contest will be televised live in India on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels. It can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

