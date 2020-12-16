Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

India Vs Australia 1st Test: Shubman Gill Denied Debut In Whites, Fans Stunned On Twitter

Shubhman Gill's exclusion from the India vs Australia 1st Test squad despite his stellar performances in the practice games has earned the ire of fans.

Last Updated:
India vs Australia 1st Test

In a rather unusual move on Wedneday, the BCCI announced India's playing XI for the India vs Australia 1st Test a day in advance. With the highly anticipated Pink-ball, Day-Night Test set to begin on Thursday, the board's announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. Despite widespread predictions that youngster Shubhman Gill would make his Test debut, it seems that we will have to wait some more to see the Kolkata IPL opener take on the red ball for India. 

 Also Read | BCCI announces India playing 11 for first Test vs Australia With Notable, Shocking Exclusions

India playing 11 for first Test vs Australia 

While most names in the BCCI's playing XI are unsurprising, the additions of Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw in place of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill raised some questions from fans and experts alike. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw had a dazzling Test debut. The youngster made a century in his maiden Test match against West Indies in 2018 and was declared the Player of the Series with 237 runs from three innings.

Since then, Shaw has gone on to play just one more series, in New Zealand in 2020, where he gave a more average performance. Shaw ended that series with a total of 98 runs from all four innings. However, his recent performance with the white ball and in the practice Test against the Australia A team has been dismal. 

Also Read | Pat Cummins Reveals BIG Dream11 IPL Regret Ahead Of India Vs Australia Pink Ball Test

Shaw has managed just 52 runs from his four innings in the warm-up matches. A measly sum when compared to Shubman Gill's 137 runs in the same two games. Despite that, it seems that Gill has not been able to convince the team management to give him his debut spot in the XI over the more experienced Shaw. Another player who will miss out despite a good practice run is Rishabh Pant. The Delhi powerhouse has not had the best year but made a good case for his inclusion in the side with his 103* and four catches in the second practice match. He has been dropped in favour of Wriddhiman Saha as keeper/batsman. 

Here's how fans reacted to Gill and Pant's exclusion from the XI:

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Captaincy Controversially Called 'work In Progress' By THIS Indian Great 

How to watch India vs Australia live?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, December 17. The match will start at 9:30 am IST from the  Adelaide Oval. The contest will be televised live in India on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels. It can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read | Steve Smith Has One BIG, Shocking Pink-ball Test Record That Plays Into India's Hands

Image Credits: BCCI

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Rahul Dravid's 305 runs helped India beat Australia in Adelaide on Dec 16, 2003: WATCH

4 mins ago

India vs Australia 1st Test live stream, pitch report, Adelaide weather forecast, preview

39 mins ago

Steve Smith has one BIG, shocking pink-ball Test record that could play into India's hands

1 hour ago

Pat Cummins reveals BIG Dream11 IPL regret ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

1 hour ago

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: BCCI declares India's playing XI with notable, shocking exclusions

1 hour ago

Mushfiqur Rahim publicly apologises to teammate Nasim for almost 'punching' him on field

1 hour ago
VIDEOS