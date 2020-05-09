Tim Paine Comically Reveals Doing No. 2 Deed On The Field During Ashes 2019 Test

Ashes 2019 was one of the most closely-fought Test battles in recent memory. Under the leadership of Tim Paine, Australia managed to retain the urn with a memorable win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The series was eventually drawn at 2-2 after five matches. However, it was Australia’s best result in England since their 4-1 win in the 2001 edition.

Ashes 2019: Tim Paine hilariously recalls dirty deed behind the stumps

The fourth Ashes 2019 Test saw Tim Paine’s Australia pip hosts England by 185 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The victorious captain recently made a startling yet funny revelation about a deed he committed during the dying stages of the enthralling five-day battle at Old Trafford. In an appearance on the Keep it Real podcast, Tim Paine hilariously admitted to soiling himself mere moments before securing the urn on a cloudy Manchester evening.

The first Aussie men's skipper to bring the #Ashes home from England since Steve Waugh in 2001. pic.twitter.com/Au7sNLqTqx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2019

In the podcast, Tim Paine said that he was feeling a bit ill under some “big, dark clouds” when Australia required just one wicket for victory in the remaining seven overs of the day. He admitted to having a feeling of "going to the toilet for number two” but there were no drinks breaks remaining until the close of play. Tim Paine then recalled the time when he told to David Warner (in the slips) about his condition before soiling himself on the spot. He added that both he and David Warner were uncontrollably laughing at the time and the entire slip cordon was aware of what he had done.

A recap of Ashes 2019

Ashes 2019 saw the return of Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner into the Test side after they served their one-year ban from international cricket for their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Steve Smith scored 774 runs across four Tests, including scores of 211 and 82 at Old Trafford. On the other hand, David Warner had a poor outing with the bat as the left-hander only managed to reap 95 runs across ten Ashes 2019 innings.

While Smith was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal, English all-rounder Ben Stokes starred with both and ball throughout the series. In the third Test at Headingly, Ben Stokes scored a rebellious 135* to orchestrate a thrilling one-wicket win for the home side. Overall, Stokes scored 441 runs and bagged eight Australian wickets.

