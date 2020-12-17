Tim Paine Reveals Why Facing Mitchell Starc With The Pink Ball Is 'an Absolute Nightmare'

Mitchell Starc will be spearheading Australia's pace attack in the first Test against India that will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. However, it seems that the left-arm pacer has already succeeded in rediscovering his rhythm ahead of the pink-ball contest.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has heaped praise on the tall pacer and said that he is a valuable asset for them in the Day-Night Test match.

'Another huge asset': Tim Paine

"Starcy's good to go. He bowled quite quickly in the nets yesterday. He's in good shape, he's had an unfortunate family situation going on, but we are thrilled to have him back in the squad. His pink ball record is absolutely outstanding. He's an absolute nightmare to face with the pink ball whether it's day or night", said Paine as quoted by cricket.com.au. "Again, he's another huge asset for us and we are thrilled to have him back on deck", he added.

The left-arm speedster was seen giving a tough time to his team-mates (batsmen) in the nets as he left them guessing with his unplayable deliveries.

Mitchell Starc's records in pink-ball Tests

The Mitchell Starc records column with a pink ball in hand makes for a staggering read. Across seven Tests under lights, he has generated 42 wickets at an impressive average of 19.23. Overall, he has collected 244 wickets in 57 Test matches at an average of 22.27. Here is a look at every wicket he has taken in pink-ball Tests.

India look to snap Australia's winning streak in pink-ball Test

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.

The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

