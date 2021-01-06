Tim Paine Warns Of SCG Test Sledging, FURIOUS At 'unnamed Indian Sources' Causing Tensions

The India-Australia rivalry is one of the most intense and competitive rivalries in the cricketing world. Every time these two teams meet, fans get to witness thrill and drama galore. Players from both sides are constantly at each other as they don't let go of a single opportunity to take shots at each other.

Tim Paine warns Indian team to expect some heat during SCG Test

However, according to several fans and cricket pundits, the ongoing Australia vs India Test series isn't being played with the same intensity and competitiveness and hasn't had the usual hostilities that are expected out of the contests between the two sides. The only instance of words being exchanged was seen between Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian opener Matthew Wade during the second Test in Melbourne. Now, Australian skipper Tim Paine has opened up on the feud between Pant and Wade and also opined that the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney could possibly see the Australian team sledging their rivals. The Australian stumper welcomed the squabble between the two southpaws and expected tensions to escalate between the two sides in the New Year's Test.

As reported by Fox Sports, Paine acknowledged that the start of this series has been rather 'tame' because both teams are just happy to be back playing Test cricket after a long break. He also said that there is a lot of respect between the two teams. However, Paine reckoned that it’s boiling away and there’s some stuff starting to happen.

The 36-year old conceded that there has been lot of talk off late which is why he thinks the Sydney Test is going to be fascinating not just from a cricket point of view. Paine added that there is a bit of tension starting to boil under the surface in the Australian camp with a lot of unnamed sources coming out from the Indian camp claiming that the players are not keen on playing the fourth Test in Brisbane and are unhappy with a lot of quarantine rules imposed on them in Australia. According to Paine, it is this uncertainty spread in the media from the Indians that has been an unwelcome distraction from their preparations.

India vs Australia live streaming details

According to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

