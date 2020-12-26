Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri Lead Indian Cricketers' Investments In Startups In 2020

Apart from honing their cricketing skills, Indian cricketers are also ensuring they give enough attention to their business aspirations. The startup bubble in India has led to the introduction of several path-breaking ideas and technologies. India's prominent cricket players are also looking to attain a piece of the pie.

Investing in startups the newest lucrative opportunities to mint money for cricketers?

Taking a cue from the current generation of Indian players, the national team's head coach, Ravi Shastri also has formed a new association this year through which he rolled out his brand new grooming company '23 Yards'. The 58-year-old, along with a Mumbai-based company, introduced the label. Ravi Shastri had taken to his social media accounts to announce the same.

Former India captain, MS Dhoni, also has ventured out in several business ventures and has come on board as an investor as well in several promising startups. The most talk-about investment that the wicket-keeper batsman has made is with Bengaluru-based business ledger app, Khatabook. MS Dhoni also is the face of the particular brand and is seen in their commercials as well.

Talking about the current India captain, Virat Kohli, the prolific batsman over the years has invested in a number of businesses. This year, the cricketer got associated with Sachin Tendulkar-backed sports startup Sportsbiz. The popular cricketer, along with his wife, also pumped in investments in a FinTech startup this year. According to multiple reports, the duo invested Digit Insurance in Bengaluru-based company, Digit Insurance.

Sourav Ganguly, who currently serves as the President of the Board For Control of Cricket In India (BCCI) also is known for his business acumen. The former captain has reaped benefits from various investments made in the past and is keen to increase his portfolio. The left-hander has chosen the Edutech sector for his newest venture. According to reports, Sourav Ganguly has pumped an undisclosed amount in 'ClassPlus'.

The earlier trend in Indian cricket was to make a brand out of a player and milk his popularity through endorsements. However, the ideology seems to be evolving and the cricketers are looking at other ideas and technologies to diversify their money-making channels. This could also prove to be beneficial for the upcoming startups, as an association with a big cricketing star could ensure an exponential rise in terms of their popularity among the masses.

