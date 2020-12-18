Tim Paine's Fifty Makes Him Top Twitter Trend, Indian Fans Have Field Day With Witty Tweet

Australia captain Tim Paine was the lone warrior for the hosts on the second day of India vs Australia 1st Test match. He managed to hit a gritty 73 runs off 99 balls and looked like the only Australian batsman who could put up a fight against the Indian bowlers. Australia started off the second day of the India vs Australia 1st Test in the perfect way.

The visitors, who were batting on an overnight score of 233/6, were bundled out for 244. Australia went on to wrap up India’s innings with 4 overs as they managed to add a mere 11 runs with Australia scalping the remaining four wickets at the start of the second day.

However, things did not go well for the hosts during their innings. Two of Indian’s best bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin came out all guns blazing as the hosts were dismissed for 191. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team held a handy 53 runs lead-in from the first innings and will be looking to capitalize on their excellent bowling performance.

The Indian bowlers hunted in packs as they bowled in great tandem with each other. All Indian bowlers were on the top of their game as they kept the pressure on the Australian batsman and capitalized on their mistakes. Jasprit Bumrah's opening spell blew away the Australian openers as the Indian pacer got the better of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade. back to the hut. It was an R Ashwin show after Bumrah's fiery spell as the Tamil Nadu-based spinner spun his web and went all the way through Australia's middle order.

R Ashwin ended with figures of 4/55 as the Indian spinner managed to dismiss key Australian batters. Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameroon Green and Nathan Lyon all fell to Ashwin's trap as he led the Indian bowling attack. Tim Paine was the only batsman in Australia's middle order who could not be undone by Bumrah's brilliance or Ashwin's antics. He displayed great courage and determination by fighting till the end and managed to score some crucial runs for his team.

The Australian skipper managed to play a feisty 99-ball innings in the first during his stay at the crease. Tim Paine started off his innings with an aggressive approach and remained on the same course. Batting with the tail, Tim Paine scored 73 runs and cut short India’s lead by a massive margin. Cricket fans took to social media and commented on the Australian skipper’s innings. Let's have a look at a few of the responses.

This is why Alex Carey can't get in and how Australia has become the #1 Paine a true hero — The Rocks (@Tbagrocks32) December 18, 2020

A brilliant and gutsy captains knock 🏏 Well batted @tdpaine36 👏 — Players' Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) December 18, 2020

Wel done Skip. Makes a lot of the hard runs out there. — Gem (@GemKM) December 18, 2020

India vs Australia live game update

At the end of Day 2, the scoreboard reads 9-1 as India hold a 62-run lead. Prithvi Shaw had a poor outing with the bat once again as the youngster was dismissed for just 4 runs. India have Mayank Agarwal and night watchman Jasprit Bumrah to take the crease on the start of the third day of the ongoing Test match.

