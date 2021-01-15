TIT Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

The Titans will take on the Knights in the league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The TIT vs KTS match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The KTS vs TIT live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 15. Here, we take a look at TIT vs KTS live scores, TIT vs KTS match prediction and TIT vs KTS playing 11.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: TIT vs KTS live match preview

Both the teams are yet to register a win this season and will be looking to get their first taste of victory by coming on top in this match. Both teams lost their opening fixture to the Dolphins, but the previous match between these teams was called off due to rain. In the run-chase against the Dolphins, the Titans came up short, losing by 76 runs. This match is important for the Titans to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage.

MATCH ABANDONED: Another matched called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Fingers crossed conditions will be better tomorrow when we come up against the VKB Knights.#MODC | #DOLvTTN pic.twitter.com/vnWM5Ak8PV — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) January 14, 2021

On the other hand, the Knights were outplayed by the Dolphins by 53 runs in their opening match and their second game was called off due to rain. They are currently at the 3rd spot in the Pool A standings. The Knights just need a win here against the Titans which will take them to the semi-finals. The match is crucial for both the teams and fans can expect a good contest if the weather continues to be fair enough.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Probable TIT vs KTS playing 11

KTS: Wandile Makwetu (wk), Duan Jansen, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous, Petrus van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger

TIT: Henry Davids, Rubin Hermann (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Diego Rosier, Dayyaan Galiem, Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini

TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TIT vs KTS Dream11 team

Farhaan Behardien

Jacques Snyman

Theunis de Bruyn

Tabraiz Shamsi

TIT vs KTS match prediction: TIT vs KTS Dream11 team

TIT vs KTS live: TIT vs KTS match prediction

As per our TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, TIT should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, top picks and TIT vs KTS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TIT vs KTS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Titans / Twitter

