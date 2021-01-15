Ajinkya Rahane Denies India Brisbane Test Control After Dropping Marnus Labuschagne: WATCH

The ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is of utmost importance for both India and Australia as they look to clinch the series with a thumping win at Brisbane. Australia, who have a splendid record at the venue, won the toss and elected to bat first. The injury-marred India were forced to go into the contest with an inexperienced bowling attack. However, they have started on an impressive note. Having picked up three crucial wickets already, India had a golden opportunity to put Australia in immense trouble with the dismissal of the in-form Marnus Labuschagne.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Marnus A lucky escape for Marnus Labuschagne

With the series on the line, it is imperative for both the participating teams to make the most of the chances that come their way. The visitors did a fine job in sending back both the Australian openers early. Just when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were threatening to take the game away from India, debutant Washington Sundar claimed the prized wicket of the dangerous-looking Smith.

The 36th over, which came soon after Smith's wicket, proved to be an eventful over for the bowling team. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in a remarkable touch in the series, was almost sent packing by a spectacular delivery from Navdeep Saini. On the fifth ball of the over, Navdeep Saini bowled a peach of a delivery that took the batsman by surprise. The speedster banged it just short of the good length mark around the off-stump, and it took a thick edge out of Labuschagne's bat as he looked to defend it.

The ball went straight to gully, and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is known to have one of the safest pairs of hands in the Indian team, failed to latch on to a straightforward catch. It remains to be seen if Marnus Labuschagne makes the most of the reprieve or the Indian bowlers get the better of him on one more occasion. To make the matters worse, Navdeep Saini failed to complete his over and had to walk back off the field after probably pulling his hamstring.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have their backs against the walls as they take on Australia in their fortress. Another tooth and nail fight between the two teams is on the cards after their grueling battle at Sydney. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

