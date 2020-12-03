TMC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

Tapan Memorial Club will face Kalighat Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs KAC match prediction, probable TMC vs KAC playing 11 and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team.

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction and preview

TMC are playing really well in the tournament and that is the reason why they are currently sitting second on the points table. They have won 4 out of the 6 matches played in the tournament and will look to improve the record by winning the match. TMC won their previous match versus Mohan Bagan and will look to continue their winning momentum.

KAC, on the other hand, lost their previous match versus East Bengal and have their task cut out versus the in-form TMC in the upcoming clash. They are just above East Bengal on the points table and will not only look to win the match but also move inside top 3 on the points table. Though the contest looks one-sided on paper, KAC will look to surprise TMC in the upcoming match.

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs KAC probable playing 11

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi , Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: KAC probable playing 11

Sudip Chatterjee , Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani

TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TMC vs KAC Dream11 team

Sandipan Das Sr

Shahbaz Ahmed

Sudip Chatterjee

Ramesh Prasad

TMC vs KAC match prediction: TMC vs KAC Dream11 team

TMC vs KAC live: TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction

As per our TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TMC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs KAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs KAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

