AUM Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

American University of Malta will face Marsa CC in the Match 28 of the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our AUM vs MAR match prediction, probable AUM vs MAR playing 11 and AUM vs MAR Dream11 team. The AUM vs MAR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

AUM vs MAR live: AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction and preview

AUM look very much out of contention for a place in the knockout stages and are rooted at bottom of the points table with 3 points. They have just one win under their belt so far and come into the match after tasting a defeat in the last match against the opposition Overseas CC by 5 wickets.

MAR, on other hand, ar 4th on the table and so far in race for a spot in the knockout stage. They lost their last game against Southern Crusaders CC by 10 wickets but they will be eager to bounce back with a win and almost confirm their place in the knockout stage. This contest could turn out to be an exciting one if there are no issues with weather.

AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AUM vs MAR Dream11 team

AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction: AUM squad for AUM vs MAR Dream11 team

Darshit Patankar, Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt, Shiv Singh, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Girish Bapathu, Akhil Konda.

AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction: MAR squad for AUM vs MAR Dream11 team

Nowell Khosla, John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, David Athwal, Noshair Akhter.

AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AUM vs MAR playing 11

Zoheb Malek

Fanyan Mughal

Nowell Khosla

Haroon Mughal

AUM vs MAR match prediction: AUM vs MAR Dream11 team

AUM vs MAR live: AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction

As per our AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction, MAR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUM vs MAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUM vs MAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

