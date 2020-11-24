TOC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Town Club (TOC) and Kalighat Club (KAC) will feature in the second league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The TOC vs KAC live action is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TOC vs KAC Dream11 team, top picks.
All the matches of #BengalT20Challenge will be streamed live on the @FanCode.— CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 24, 2020
Download it now on - https://t.co/d418GQME6m#CAB pic.twitter.com/UoSspSl5A1
After the success of various homegrown domestic T20 leagues in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry, the Cricket Association of Bengal has come up with the inaugural season of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The competition is slated to commence on November 24, and a total of six teams will battle it out in 33 matches. Town Club and Kalighat Club open their campaign on Tuesday in the evening fixture and will look to put up a strong show in order to claim the crucial winning points.
ALSO READ | Veteran NZ Batsman Ross Taylor Wishes To Prolong His Cricketing Career Till 2023 World Cup
MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed
ALSO READ | Trent Boult Warns Dream11 IPL Oppositions Indirectly Of More Trouble In 2021 Season?
Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta
ALSO READ | Pakistan Team Arrive In Christchurch For Upcoming Bilateral Series Against New Zealand
Wicketkeepers: A Bose
Batsmen: P Shaw, P Dutta, P Bengani, S Gharami
All-rounders: M Kaif (c), S Dutta, S Sarkar (vc)
Bowlers: A Saha, G Mustafa, P Chakraboty
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Winner Trent Boult Skeptical About Long-term Viability Of Bio-bubble Life
According to our TOC vs KAC match prediction, the Kalighat Club will be the favorites to win this match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Steve Smith picks two of Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing shots that he enjoyed watching
16 mins ago
Bengal T20 Challenge TOC vs KAC live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
22 mins ago
Sachin Tendulkar concedes 3 runs in last over of Hero Cup 1993 SF on Nov 24, 1993: Watch
24 mins ago
Pakistan team arrive in Christchurch for upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand
50 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 winner Trent Boult skeptical about long-term viability of bio-bubble life
59 mins ago
Veteran NZ batsman Ross Taylor wishes to prolong his cricketing career till 2023 World Cup
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points