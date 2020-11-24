TOC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Town Club (TOC) and Kalighat Club (KAC) will feature in the second league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The TOC vs KAC live action is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction, TOC vs KAC Dream11 team, top picks.

TOC vs KAC live streaming

TOC vs KAC live match preview

After the success of various homegrown domestic T20 leagues in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry, the Cricket Association of Bengal has come up with the inaugural season of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The competition is slated to commence on November 24, and a total of six teams will battle it out in 33 matches. Town Club and Kalighat Club open their campaign on Tuesday in the evening fixture and will look to put up a strong show in order to claim the crucial winning points.

TOC vs KAC match prediction: TOC vs KAC Dream11 team, squad list

TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TOC squad

MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed

TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: KAC squad

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta

TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TOC vs KAC playing 11

M Kaif

P Shaw

S Sarkar

S Dutta

TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction: TOC vs KAC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Bose

Batsmen: P Shaw, P Dutta, P Bengani, S Gharami

All-rounders: M Kaif (c), S Dutta, S Sarkar (vc)

Bowlers: A Saha, G Mustafa, P Chakraboty

TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction

According to our TOC vs KAC match prediction, the Kalighat Club will be the favorites to win this match.

Note: The TOC vs KAC Dream11 prediction and TOC vs KAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOC vs KAC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

