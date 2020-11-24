Dream11 IPL 2020 Winner Trent Boult Skeptical About Long-term Viability Of Bio-bubble Life

New Zealand's premier fast bowler Trent Boult is in scintillating form post his glorious run in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The left-arm bowler, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series, has raised concerns regarding the bio-secure bubble. The cricketer expressed his apprehensions regarding the long-term consequences of living in such an environment.

Trent Boult voices his opinion regarding the bio-secure bubble

After several players such as Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer expressed concerns over the stringent measures that a cricketer has to adhere to in a bio-secure environment, the New Zealand bowler also feels it could take a toll eventually. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the fast bowler revealed the challenges a player has to face because of the new norms surrounding the COVID-19. He stated how after coming back to New Zealand, a player still is not allowed to step out of his hotel for two weeks.

Trent Boult is currently is currently serving his quarantine period along with other Dream11 IPL-bound Kiwi cricketers in Christchurch. The bowler spoke of how difficult it is for him to stay away from his family for such a long duration. The 31-year-old has two young kids and a wife whom he has not seen for over three months now due to his Dream11 IPL assignment. He deemed the situation as a big 'sacrifice', and with multiple overseas tours lined up for the next year, he believes he would have to be away from home for nine to ten months.

On the cricketing front, Boult impressed one and all with his remarkable bowling performance in the recently concluded cash-rich league. Mumbai's move to rope in the fast bowler for the season reaped benefits for the side. The cricketer established himself as a mainstay in the star-studded Mumbai line-up and was instrumental in the Rohit Sharma-led side's success.

Trent Boult IPL 2020 wickets

The Kiwi bowler was handed the responsibility of providing the side with early breakthroughs with the new ball. The Dream11 IPL 2020 winner did not disappoint and flourished under pressure situations. The season proved to be the most fruitful one for Trent Boult as he scalped 25 wickets in just 15 matches. He made a significant impact during the crucial powerplay overs and picked up 16 wickets in spite of the field restrictions.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020

The two teams are slated to lock horns in two formats of the game. The tour kicks off with a 3-match T20I series from November 27. The two stellar sides will then feature in two Test matches.

Trent Boult house: Where does the fast bowler stay?

The Dream11 IPL 2020 winner was born on July 22, 1989, in Rotorua, New Zealand. His wife's name is Gert Smith and the couple married in August 2017. According to several reports, the Trent Boult house is located in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand, where he is residing with his family.

Image source: Trent Boult Instagram

