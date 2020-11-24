Trent Boult Warns Dream11 IPL Oppositions Indirectly Of More Trouble In 2021 Season?

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has successfully spearheaded the country's bowling unit in the recent past and has earned a reputation of being a dependable campaigner. The Mumbai team's decision of acquiring the seamer's services for the Dream11 IPL 2020 proved to be fruitful for the side, as the 31-year-old made a significant impact with the new ball. Trent Boult plans to add yet another vital skill to his arsenal, which could mean more trouble for the batsmen in the upcoming matches.

Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult keen to use reverse swing to his advantage in the future

Known to be a formidable bowler with the new ball, the bowler plans to hon his skills further in order to establish himself as a complete bowler. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm bowler spoke of his performances in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020, and what he plans to incorporate in his game for his subsequent endeavors. He revealed how he prefers pitching the ball up early in the innings, to extract swing with the new ball and how the approach paid dividends for his stint with Mumbai.

Speaking on his bowling in the longer format of the game, the speedster revealed he relishes bowling with the red-ball and Test Cricket is his preferred format. He opined that his performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 was very similar to his Test match outings as he aimed at hitting the hard length to make the most of the new ball. Boult also added that though the wickets at New Zealand do not offer a lot of reverse swing, he is keen to sharpen his skills and make the most of it on all overseas tours.

The left-armer believes that he has an advantage because of the angles that he can create while bowling around the wicket to a batsman. The cricketer stated that he does not intend to overcomplicate things and relies on three to four stock deliveries that he has. If he could perfect the art of reverse swing bowling, Trent Boult surely has the ability to wreak havoc in the opposition's batting line-up. He has in the past spoken about how he idolizes Wasim Akram and the lanky seamer could likely take a cue from him in terms of reverse swing bowling.

Regarding his game plan against Australia's Steve Smith, Bould cheekily said that he would rather toss the ball to Neil Wagner and watch him have a go at the prolific batsman. He feels the 31-year-old has an unorthodox approach, and if he is able to get a few boundaries initially, it becomes difficult to dismiss him. With both the players at the top of their game, fans look forward to their next duel. Trent Boult can surely ruffle Steve Smith's feathers if he masters reverse swing.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020

The Dream11 IPL winner will next be seen in action against West Indies in a home series. The two teams will battle it out in a 3-match T20I series, followed by two Test matches. The first T20I of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series will be held on November 27.

Trent Boult IPL 2020 wickets

The bowler was a vital cog in the Mumbai pace battery alongside Jasprit Bumrah and picked up wickets consistently in the power play to give his team an upper hand. The season was the best for the New Zealand cricketer on a personal front as he scalped 25 wickets in 15 matches. He also finished third in the list of highest wicket-takers of the season.

IPL 2020 winner: Another addition to Mumbai IPL titles

After a gruelling battle between the participating teams, Mumbai eventually emerged as the IPL 2020 winner. The franchise claimed their record fifth championship. Trent Boult's spectacular outing had a significant impact on the team's overall performance in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

Image source: Mumbai Team Twitter

