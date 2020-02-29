India Beat Sri Lanka Comprehensively To Continue Their Splendid Run In Women's T20 WC

The Indian eves proved why they are one of the strong favourites as they registered their fourth straight win by getting the better of Sri Lanka in their final group game by seven wickets at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday. By the virtue of this win not only do Team India continue their unbeaten run in this tournament but also finish as the table-toppers in Group A.

India overcome Sri Lanka

Heading into the final group game, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. had already consolidated a semi-final berth while Sri Lanka were already knocked out from the competition. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first but that was the only thing that the Lankans managed to get right in the contest as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 113/9 in their 20 overs. Only Athapaththu (33) and Kavisha Dilhari (25) could offer some resistance.

Star leg-spinner Radha Yadav, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/23 in her four overs with figures of 5.75.

In reply, India seemed to be in a hurry to finish off the proceedings as young Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 34-ball 47 at a strike rate of 138.24 including seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though she missed out on a well-deserved half-century, her knock made the job easy for other batsmen as the last edition's semi-finalists got over the line by seven wickets and more than five overs to spare to make it to their second straight T20 World Cup semi-final and thereby, putting other teams on notice. Radha Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for her remarkable bowling performance.

