Tom Moody Impressed With Pacer Mohammed Siraj's Performance On Test Debut At MCG

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody heaped praises on Team India's new pace sensation Mohammed Siraj after his stellar performance in the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Siraj, who had made his debut in the game's longest format was impressive with the ball in hand as he registered five wickets in two innings including a three-wicket haul in the second as India only had to chase down a paltry target of 70 to level the series.

'I think was really impressive'

“Mohammed Siraj, I think was really impressive. We’re talking another wonderful Indian cricket story. This is a young guy that’s come from a very humble upbringing, got his IPL chance at Sunrisers (Hyderabad) before going to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now he’s playing Test cricket,” said Moody while speaking on ESPNCricinfo. “To me, he looked every bit at home as Test cricketer. Whether he had the bowl in his hand or was at the top of his mark, or even when he was in the field. He tried to save every single run which is what you want from a captain’s and a coach’s perspective, which is so important", the 1999 World Cup winner added.

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match earlier this week.

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

