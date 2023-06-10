'Took a lot of time to...': Mohammed Kaif takes sly dig at Team India bowlers in WTC Final

Three days have gone by in the WTC Final-Ind vs Aus- and it is Australia, who are in the commanding position. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur's partnership did come as a respite for Team India but could not stop the Aussies from taking an overbearing lead. India are in a dire stage now and many experts have been expressing their views on the performance of Team India. In the flow, Mohammad Kaif has also registered his take on the situation of Team India and the possible reason behind it.

Australia are 123/4 at Stumps on Day 3 and have amassed a total lead of 296 runs. They are on course to take the ship past the 400-run mark and thus on Day 4, Indian bowlers would have only one objective at hand and that will be to restrict Australia to as low as possible. However, many experts and fans are of the view that it is the bowlers who are partially responsible for India's current state in the first place.

Mohammed Kaif takes sly dig at Team India bowlers in WTC Final

Former India player and a known broadcaster, Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the WTC final. Kaif hailed Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur for their contribution in the first innings but at the same time also hinted the stand of being too little "too late". Here's what he wrote, via Twitter.

"Too late in the Test but Rahane, Shardul show resistance," he tweeted. "Bowlers too improve, if only they had bowled better in the first innings. India took a lot of time to warm up at Oval. #WTC23Final"

A big day is in the awaits in the context of the Match. While it isn't the most ideal situation for India, but apparently the door towards the glorious Test mace is not closed yet. It is all about winning sessions now, and if India have to stay in the hunt then winning sessions seems imperative.