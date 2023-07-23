Setback For Sri Lanka Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023, Top-order Batsman Announces Retirement

The Sri Lankan cricket team has produced many elegant left-handers in the world. Kumar Sangakkara is known to be one of the best left-handed batsmen in the world and also has scored hundreds in all parts of the world. However, at the current time, the team is going through a rehabilitation phase and many of the old players have retired from international cricket.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka are the current champions of the Asia Cup

Sri Lanka also made it to the marquee round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 after winning the qualifier stage

Sri Lanka is currently playing against Pakistan in a two-match Test series

ALSO READ | 'It was a serious accident': Ex-India pacer opens up on Rishabh Pant's World Cup return

Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket after a 12-year-long career. Thirimanne played his last international match against India in 2022 and featured in the second Test match played in Bengaluru. Announcing his retirement on Facebook, the former left-handed Sri Lankan batter wrote:

As a player, I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game, and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland. It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly.

ALSO READ | Ashes on the line as rain plays spoilsport during 4th Ashes Test

Lahiru Thirimanne added

I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement.

Lahiru Thirimanne's international career

Former Sri Lanka batter Lahir Thirimanne made his debut for Sri Lanka in the year 2010 and played 197 international matches. Thirimanne has made 5573 runs in his 12-year-old international career which included seven hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Apart from representing Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thirimanne has also featured in three ICC T20 World Cups and has also played two ODI World Cups. Lahiru Thirimanne's retirement from international cricket can be a huge setback for the Sri Lankan team ahead of the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup 2023.