'Travel Partner': Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Hilarious Picture Of Team India Cricketer

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram account and put out a story that became the talk of the town for cricketing fans in the country. As the Men In Blue traveled to Indore from Raipur for the final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, Chahal posted a picture of his fellow India teammate, with a unique filter. Using the filter, Chahal transformed the player into a lady.

While the picture went viral among fans in no time, fans decoded the player in the picture to be Chahal’s spin twin Kuldeep Yadav. It is known to all that Chahal and Yadav share a great bonding between themselves and are considered to be great friends. Here’s a look at the viral Instagram story.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in India's squad for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

It is pertinent to mention that Chahal was benched for the opening two ODIs against New Zealand in Hyderabad and Raipur. Prior to the series, he featured in only one match during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He picked up only one wicket in the lone match he played against the Lankans.

India kicked off the ODI series against the Kiwi side with an ecstatic seventeen-run victory. The Men In Blue scored 349/8 in the first innings, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s 208 off 149 balls, before restricting New Zealand to 337 runs. India then earned an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by clinching an eight-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI.

India bowled out the Kiwi side for a mere 108 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s 3/18, Washington Sundar’s 2/7, and Hardik Pandya’s 2/16 among other notable contributions. India then cruised to victory by eight runs as Rohit Sharma top-scored with a knock of 51 runs in 50 balls. Shubman Gill remained not out for India after hitting 40 runs in 53 balls. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to be held in Indore on January 24.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik