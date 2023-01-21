Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious dig on Yuzvendra Chahal's future leaves latter in splits

Team India is all set to clash against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. This will be the maiden international match at the venue and star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was tasked with giving a dressing room tour to the followers of the Indian team. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stole the limelight in the video by throwing a hilarious jibe at the wrist spinner.

In the video shared by the BCCI, Chahal can be seen talking about the massage table in the dressing room, before being interrupted by the captain. “This is our massage table. Whenever someone needs back relief or any kind of treatment, then it is given on this table,” Chahal said. In the meantime, Rohit intervened from the behind and said, “Acha future hai tera (Your future is bright).”

Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious jibe at Yuzvendra Chahal

The duo shook hands after Rohit’s put out his hilarious take, while Chahal was left in splits. It is pertinent to mention that Chahal was dropped for the opening ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad and featured in only one match during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He picked up only one wicket in the lone match he played against the Lankans.

India kicked off the ODI series against the Kiwi side with an ecstatic seventeen-run victory. The Men In Blue scored 349/8 in the first innings, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s 208 off 149 balls, before restricting New Zealand to 337 runs. Here’s a look at India’s squad for the ODI series against the Kiwi side.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

India vs New Zealand ODI series schedule