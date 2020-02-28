Trent Boult Certain Of India's Comeback In 2nd Test; Says 'Number 1 For A Reason'

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on the visitors and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. India were all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Terming the Indian team number one, the speedster stated that the host is expecting a comeback. Boult who had picked up five wickets in the first Test, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings, said that he hopes there is grass on the wicket for better assistance.

"They are number one in the world for a reason and that is because they can adapt to any conditions. We are definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this test match. Their records speak for themselves. From my point of view, hope there is grass on the wicket. There is always a good surface here. It also tends to turn. From my point of view, I like the cloud cover that exists here. Coming back into Test cricket is always a challenge. It is the toughest format," Boult told reporters.

"We enjoy bowling here. We are looking to test it around here against India. We know what we are doing and we are excited about it," he added. New Zealand will take on India in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4.

India looks to bounce back

As New Zealand has already drawn first blood in Test series, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series.

