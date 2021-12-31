Last Updated:

U19 Asia Cup Final: Netizens Excited For The Future As India Thump Sri Lanka By 9 Wickets

The under 19 Indian men's team won the U19 Asia Cup after they defeated the U19 Sri Lanka team by a massive nine wickets in the Dubai International Stadium.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Asia Cup

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/ACC


The under 19 Indian men's team won the U19 Asia Cup after they defeated the U19 Sri Lanka team by a massive nine wickets. It was a dominant display from the junior team who showed that they are the best in the region. The match was delayed several times owing to rain and bad weather and it was also cut short via the DLS method but that did not dampen their spirits as they run rampant and won the trophy. It was India's record-extending eighth U19 Asia Cup win in the nine years the completion has been played.

Fans on the internet were very excited and could not contain their excitement after hearing the news about the huge victory. Many of them want the team to carry on playing like this and to keep this kind of form for the U-19 World Cup next year. Check out the best reactions from social media on India's U19 Asia Cup win.

Some fans also pointed out that Rohit Sharma mentored the U19 team prior to them travelling for the tournament. Rohit was supposed to travel for India's tour of South Africa but he picked up a hamstring injury and was ruled out. For his rehabilitation, Rohit was at the NCA in Bangalore where he was also pictured giving a talk to the U19 team prior to their departure for the UAE.

READ | BCCI announces India U19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp; Yash Dhull to captain

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final

Having batted first, Sri Lanka only managed to score 106 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the 38 overs that they played. The top order failed to deliver with the bat as other than Sadisha Rajapaksa's contribution of 14 runs, none of the other top seven batters managed to get to double figures. Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo and Matheesha Pathirana contributed with cameos of 15, 19 and 14 runs, respectively. Vicky Ostwal was the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as he picked up three wickets, while Kaushal Tambe contributed with two scalps.

READ | Rohit Sharma makes most of 'rehab time' at NCA, passes words of wisdom to India’s U19 team

In response, India's top order proved too strong for the Sri Lankan bowlers to defend the target. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi smacked 56 runs off 67 deliveries, an innings that included seven boundaries. He was supported well by Shaik Rasheed, who hit 31 runs off 49 balls to help India get over the line.

READ | BCCI announce Team India's squad for U19 World Cup 2022; Delhi's Yash Dhull to lead

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/ACC

READ | India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final live streaming: How to watch IND vs SL U19 online?
READ | India win record-extending 8th U19 Asia Cup; thump Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in final
Tags: Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com