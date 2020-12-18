Mohammad Amir Retirement: Danish Kaneria FURIOUS At Pakistan Greats For Supporting Pacer

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir astonished the cricketing community by calling it a day from all forms of international cricket on Thursday, December 17. The Mohammad Amir retirement news came as a surprise to everyone as the southpaw had been in brilliant form in the recently concluded LPL 2020. Notably, Amir hung his boots from Test cricket in July 2019.

Danish Kaneria accuses PCB and former Pakistan cricketers of partial treatment

Stating the reason for his sudden retirement, Amir said that he cannot play cricket under the current Pakistan management. The southpaw also said that he can't handle the mental torture that the Pakistan Cricket Board is putting him through. As soon as the Mohammad Amir retirement news went viral, several fans and former Pakistan cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Inzamam ul Haq among others backed the pacer and urged him to make a comeback and play for the country.

Former Pakistan cricketers lending their support to Amir hasn't gone down well with Danish Kaneria, who has been pleading for the same backing from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former cricketers. Kaneria, who last represented the national side in 2010, was handed a lifetime ban from the game in 2012 for his involvement in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal in England’s county cricket season.

Since then, the leg-spinner has made several attempts at making a comeback by writing to PCB and asking them to lift the ban. However, unlike Amir, who PCB welcomed with open arms after the southpaw served his five-year ban, Kaneria is yet to get any support which is why he was infuriated with the backing Amir got.

Kaneria took to Twitter to express his frustration as he called out the PCB and former cricketers for supporting a convicted cricketer. The former Pakistani spinner also accused the board of always blaming him for playing the religion card and called them out for partial treatment. Here's a look at Kaneria's tweet.

Aamir blasted at the recent management of PCB for the treatment he is facing,Ex test cricketers and super stars of Pakistan supports a Convicted,When i request or says anything Iam said I play religion card,why I don’t get the same treatment 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️Don’t have clue?Iam not convicted — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 17, 2020

Mohammad Amir stats

The Mohammad Amir stats in his short international career are quite impressive. Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively.

Mohammad Amir net worth

According to worldbbiographynews.com, the Mohammad Amir net worth is $3 million (₹22 crore). A major part of his income is formed by his income from being a Pakistan cricketer and playing in various franchise-based leagues across the world. In the LPL 2020 which ended recently, Amir played the full tournament and was paid ₹17,50,000 ($25,000) for playing with Galle Gladiators.

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Amir net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM

