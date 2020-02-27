UAE Vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Final Match Details

Kuwait will face the United Arab Emirates in the final of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The UAE vs KUW live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 AM IST. Mohammed Aslam will captain Kuwait and Ahmed Raza will lead the UAE in the UAE vs KUW live match. Let us take a look at the UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction, UAE vs KUW Dream11 team and UAE vs KUW match prediction that can bring you the most favourable results.

UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction: UAE vs KUW playing 11 likely from both squads

UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction: UAE vs KUW playing 11 - Kuwait:

Mohammed Aslam (captain), Usman Gani (wicketkeeper), Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammad Amin, Aphsal Ashraf, Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Muhammad Ansar, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Kashif, Diju Xavier, Ilyas Ahmed, and Naveed Fakhr.

UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction: UAE vs KUW playing 11 - United Arab Emirates:

Ahmed Raza (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Ayaz, Palaniapan Meiyappan, and Ansh Tandon.

UAE vs KUW Dream11 team: UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction

Here is the UAE vs KUW Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the most number of points -

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani

Batsmen: Raveja Sandaruwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Amin, Aphsal Ashraf

All-Rounders: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Rohan Mustafa (vice-captain), Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza

Please keep in mind that the UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The UAE vs KUW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

UAE vs KUW Dream11 prediction: UAE vs KUW match prediction

Beginning with our UAE vs KUW match prediction, Kuwait won the first semi-final against Bahrain by 87 runs. Their best performing batsmen in the match were Ravija Sandaruwan and Usman Patel. Their best bowlers in the game were Mohammed Aslam and Mohammad Amin. UAE won the second semi-final by defeating Qatar by 28 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Suri and Sultan Ahmed. Their best bowlers were Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique.

The UAE vs KUW live match can be expected to be won by the United Arab Emirates, according to our UAE vs KUW match prediction.

UAE vs KUW live

The UAE vs KUW live match can be live-streamed on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube page (here), where you can also find out the final UAE vs KUW playing 11s.

