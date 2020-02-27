UAE Vs Kuwait Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, ACC T20 Final Match Preview

Kuwait will face the United Arab Emirates in the final of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Thursday, February 27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The UAE vs KUW live match will begin at 11:00 AM IST. Kuwait will be led by Mohammed Aslam while the United Arab Emirates will be led by Ahmed Raza in the UAE vs KUW live match. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming UAE vs KUW live match including the UAE vs KUW live streaming updates and UAE vs Kuwait live score updates.

UAE vs Kuwait live score: Where to watch UAE vs KUW live match in India?

The UAE vs KUW live streaming for the UAE vs KUW live match on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube page (here). In the Indian subcontinent, the UAE vs Kuwait live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter page. The UAE vs Kuwait live score can also be found on the ICC's website.

UAE vs Kuwait live score: UAE vs KUW cricket - pitch and weather report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 26 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 20 degrees Celcius. There is a 3% chance of rain during the UAE vs KUW live match.

UAE vs KUW live match: UAE vs Kuwait cricket - T20 preview

Beginning with our UAE vs Kuwait T20 preview, Kuwait won the first semi-final against Bahrain by 87 runs. Their best performing batsmen in the match were Ravija Sandaruwan and Usman Patel. Their best bowlers in the game were Mohammed Aslam and Mohammad Amin. UAE won the second semi-final by defeating Qatar by 28 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Suri and Sultan Ahmed. Their best bowlers were Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique.

The UAE vs KUW live match can be expected to be won by United Arab Emirates, according to our UAE vs KUW cricket match prediction. The UAE vs Kuwait cricket match is expected to play a major role in deciding the team to play in the Asia Cup later this year.

