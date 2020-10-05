UCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

United CC are set to battle it out with Vinohrady CC in the first match of the ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket ground in Prague at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs VCC match prediction, UCC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable UCC vs VCC playing 11. Streaming of UCC vs VCC live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

UCC vs VCC live: UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of UCC vs VCC live match and UCC vs VCC match prediction, here's the preview of both the teams. UCC are a newly formed team and will be starting as the underdos in the opening match of the campaign versus VCC. On the other hand, VCC were crowned as joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup and will be quite confident coming into the match. This ECS T10 Prague contest promises to be an exciting one with some great talent on show from either side in the UCC vs VCC playing 11.

Due to Czech Government measures that against Covid-19 spectators are not allowed at the European Cricket Series Prague. Anyone unauthorised entering the ground during the tournament, will be asked to leave if they don't the police will be called. #Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic pic.twitter.com/iT3ZJWgxIx — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 2, 2020

Shyamal Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukla, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel.

Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Frederick Heydenrych, Trinity Moyo, Chris Pearce, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kamal Bhinder

UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from UCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Abhimanyu Singh

Pramod Bagauly

Ritik Tomar

Siddarth Goud

UCC vs VCC match prediction: UCC vs VCC Dream11 team

UCC vs VCC match prediction

As per our UCC vs VCC match prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, UCC vs VCC top picks and UCC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UCC vs VCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

