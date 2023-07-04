UK Journo Piers Morgan Drags R Ashwin In 'spirit Of Cricket' Debate, Shares His Old Video

England and Australia are currently playing a five-match Ashes 2023 series. At present, Australia holds a 2-0 lead in the contest, having emerged victorious in the first two Tests. The second match, held at the renowned Lord's Cricket Ground, witnessed a significant controversy surrounding the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey. The contentious manner in which Bairstow was dismissed has divided the cricketing world into two factions, with some supporting Carey's tactic while others criticising him for it.

3 things you need to know

Carey dismissed Bairstow by throwing the ball at stumps following the final delivery of an over

Bairstow ducked the delivery and set off the crease to talk to his partner, thinking the ball was dead

Carey took the opportunity and dismissed Bairstow consiering he left the crease early

Piers Morgan shares old video of Ashwin

British journalist Piers Morgan shared an old video of veteran India spinner R Ashwin, where the bowler can be seen dismissing a Sri Lankan batter using 'Mankad'. Morgan shared the video amid the 'spirit of the game' debate that has emerged following the dismissal of Bairstow in the final innings of the second Test match.

The incident in question occurred on the final ball of the 52nd over, which was being bowled by Cameron Green. Bairstow, after ducking the delivery, left his crease to have a conversation with his partner, Ben Stokes. Sensing an opportunity, Carey threw the ball at the stumps and successfully dismissed Bairstow for a score of 10 runs off 22 balls.

The matter was referred to the TV umpire, Marais Erasmus, who deemed Bairstow out, ruling that the ball was still in play at the time of the dismissal. This decision led to a divided reaction among cricket enthusiasts worldwide, with some supporting the dismissal and others criticizing it.

English journalist Piers Morgan takes a dig at Deepti Sharma too

Morgan is the latest individual to join the bandwagon. He believes that the mode of dismissal was against the spirit of the game. To prove his point, the British media personality shared an old video of Ashwin, leding to criticism from Indian cricket fans. The video also featured the controversial run out Deepti Sharma executed during an ODI against England Women last year.

The spirit of cricket. pic.twitter.com/K7DktSgLOR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2023

The spirit of cricket?🤡 pic.twitter.com/eW2rGa8Oit — Not Shashwat (@kyayaarshash) July 4, 2023

The spirit of cricket from England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.



😊pic.twitter.com/uG7dTmxt8L — dudeinchicago (@dudeinchicago) July 4, 2023

I still remember the 4 runs Ben stokes claimed during the world cup final

that was indeed spirit of cricket — ⚡ (@neerajsingh1902) July 4, 2023

I have heard that England has a great sporting spirit, so did they share the trophy with New Zealand? pic.twitter.com/15v2Vjyo3q — GAUTAM (@indiantweetrian) July 4, 2023

The third Ashes 2023 Test match between Australia and England is scheduled to take place in Headingley, Leeds from July 6 to 10. England will have to make a strong comeback in order to remain alive in the series.

Image: AP/Twitter/PiersMorgan