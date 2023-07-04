'We All Make Mistakes': Geoffrey Boycott Wants Australia To Issue 'full Public Apology'

Australia and England are currently locking horns in a five-match highly-spirited Ashes 2023 series at the latter's home. Australia have won the first two matches to take a lead in the contest. England, on the other hand, have failed to implement their world-renowned 'Bazball' type of cricket under the strong leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Meanwhile, the second Test at Lord's, which the visitors won by 43 runs, grabbed a lot of eyeballs because of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the final innings.

3 things you need to know

Alex Carey executed a controversial stumping to dismiss Bairstow in the 2nd innings

Bairstow ducked the final ball of the over and set off the crease to talk to his partner

Carey took the opportunity and threw the ball at stumps as it was still in play

Also Read: Ashes 2023: England Face Massive Setback, Star Batsman Ruled Out Of Entire Series

Geoffrey Boycott calls on Australia to apologise

The incident took place on the final ball of the 52nd over, which was being bowled by Cameron Green. After Bairstow ducked the delivery and prematurely set off the crease to speak to his partner, Ben Stokes, Carey sensed an opportunity and threw the ball at stumps to dismiss the batter for 10 off 22. The matter went upstairs and TV umpire Marais Erasmus gave it out, considering the ball was still in play. Former England captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott has now called on Australia to issue a public apology, saying the run-out was against the "spirit of the game".

"Australia need to have a think about what they did and make a full public apology. That way it will redress the situation and everyone can move on. These teams have played brilliant cricket in great spirit and it is a shame when something like that happens to spoil it all," Boycott told The Telegraph.

Also Read: While Taking A Jibe At The Aussies, Kevin Pietersen Shares His Greatest Ashes Memories

It is important to note that after Carey executed the run-out and despite it being dubbed legimitate by the umpires, members at the iconic Lord's Long Room still chose to boo the visitors when they returned for lunch. The MCC apologised to Australian players over the uncalled-for incident and suspended the guilty members but did not say a single word on the run-out. However, Boycott chose to only look at the run-out side of the match and ignore other things that happened at the Lord's on the final day, clearly showing his bias for England.

England eyeing a comeback in Ashes 2023

The third Test match between Australia and England is scheduled to take place in Headingley, Leeds from July 6 to 10. England will have to make a strong comeback in order to remain alive in the series.

Image: AP