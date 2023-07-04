Will We See Underarm Bowling During The Ashes? Pat Cummins Comes Up With An Epic One-liner

The Australian cricket team won the second Test of the Ashes 2023 at the Lord's cricket ground in London and also took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The hosts were not able to get over the line despite skipper Ben Stokes' knock of 155 runs in 214 balls and ended up being on the losing side by 43 runs.

England lose the second Test despite 'Bazball' approach

The English cricket team started off Day 5 of the second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test with an aggressive mindset and began to hit boundaries from the first ball. English skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) added 132 runs off 198 balls for the fifth wicket and tried to keep the hosts in control.

However, the English lost control over its batting after Duckket was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after surviving 112 balls at the crease. The Aussies didn't take much time to strike again and Jonny Bairstow was stumped for 10 runs off 22 balls due to the brilliant presence of mind of the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

This didn't put any effect on the English skipper's batting approach and he completed his 13th Test century. However, Stokes was also not able to stay at the crease for long and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. The Aussies didn't take much time to wrap up the remaining English wickets from and won the second Test match.

Pat Cummins offers a savage reply to the 'spirit of cricket' question

The second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match also witnessed a lot of controversial moments in which the latest was the unfortunate dismissal of English batsman Jonny Bairstow on Day 5. Bairstow was stumped for 10 runs by Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey, which created a lot of controversy.

Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins was asked regarding that does he feel that Jonny Bairstow's dismissal was within the 'spirit of cricket' to which he nodded his head and said "Yes".

Pat Cummins was further asked will the cricket fans see underarm bowling or mankading eventually in the series. Replying to the question Cummins took a deep pause and said,

Depends on how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to.

The main focus now will shift to the Headingley Test which will begin from July 6, 2023, wherein the hosts will look forward to make a comeback and win the match. The Aussies on the other will have their eyes on the sealing the five-match series in Leeds.