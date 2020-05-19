Umar Akmal Files Official Appeal Against PCB's 3-year Ban Ruling

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was recently handed a three-year suspension from cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The ban was imposed on the right-handed batsman because he failed to report the corruption approaches made towards him ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season. The committee ruled that Umar Akmal had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions. Thus, he was suspended by the board just a few hours before his team Quetta Gladiators were scheduled to launch their PSL 2020 campaign against Islamabad United.

Umar Akmal ban: Cricketer appeals against his suspension

As per a report by Geo TV, Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against his three-year suspension. The report also indicated that the PCB will now be appointing an independent panel for the appeal. Additionally, the tainted cricketer has also hired Babar Awan’s law firm for helping him in his case. Babar Awan is an Advisor for the Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan.

Umar Akmal ban: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB

On April 28, i.e. one day after the Umar Akmal ban announcement, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel and slammed the PCB for their lenient approach towards match-fixing offences in cricket. In the video, Shoaib Akhtar scathingly questioned the governing body for not criminalising match-fixing in cricket altogether. He stated that by criminalising match-fixing from the game, the board will be able to instil fear in the minds of cricketers.

Umar Akmal ban: Umar Akmal memes

Upon the Umar Akmal ban news, the cricketer found himself at the receiving end of much online mockery from fans on social media. Umar Akmal memes have been a constant feature among cricket fans for many years and ever since the announcement of the cricketer’s three-year suspension became official, netizens united once again to make remarks towards the cricketer. Here, we take a look at some of the most popular ‘Umar Akmal memes’ that trended on social media on April 27, i.e. the date when his three-year ban was made official.

Umar akmal not reporting fixing appraoch to PCB #umarakmal pic.twitter.com/aQMZIZhB24 — Yogi Bear (@Yogic78) April 27, 2020

Feeling umar akmal for sed :( — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal bans PCB for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/dxh5tAFqeW — Mr. Ibrahim (@iamnobody075) April 27, 2020

Breaking: All Cricket banned for 3yrs from Umar Akmal 🏏😎 — Ayaan Dhawan (@Reborn2live) April 27, 2020

