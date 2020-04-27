'Umar Akmal Bans PCB': Netizens Take A Funny Dig At Controversial Pak Batsman's Ban

After being charged with the anti-corruption code, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned explosive batsman Umar Akmal on Monday for three years. The wicketkeeper-batsman had decided not to appeal against the charges levelled against him which had led to the PCB referring the matter to its disciplinary panel. PCB had charged Akmal for breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code on two separate incidents.

Akmal, who has been severely criticised by former players and coaches, was recently trolled for his post with an 'incorrect quote'. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed had stated that the batsman should not be allowed back in the team after his banned while former coach Mickey Arthur had remarked that it was 'frustrating' to work with Akmal. Soon after PCB announced Akmal's suspension for three years, Twitter exploded with reactions from netizens across the globe taking a funny dig at the order.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Breaking: All Cricket banned for 3yrs from Umar Akmal 🏏😎 — digital_sadhu (@Reborn2live) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal bans PCB for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/dxh5tAFqeW — Ibrahim Kahn (@iamnobody075) April 27, 2020

Feeling umar akmal for sed :( — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal Lockdown extended https://t.co/fmOMHjBrqL — Bilal 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) April 27, 2020

Misbah's advice for Akmal

Recently, Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah ul Haq asked Umar Akmal to change his attitude and advised him to show more dedication and commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah ul Haq further went on to praise Umar Akmal saying that there was no doubt about his potential and talent as a batsman but he needs to reassess his priorities as a professional cricketer.

Misbah ul Haq had told reporters via videoconference that nobody can do anything for him and added that he needs to be disciplined. Misbah ul Haq further said that if Umar Akmal thinks he can play in the same mode as he is today, it will be difficult for him. The Head Coach reiterated Akmal needs to show total commitment and focus to become a regular member of the side.

