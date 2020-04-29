Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At 'incompetent' PCB For Being Lenient On Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was recently handed a 3-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being charged for breaching the Article 2.4.4 of their Anti-Corruption code. The cricketer failed to disclose the corruption approaches made towards him. The PCB committee stated that Umar Akmal had violated the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions.

Umar Akmal banned: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently slammed PCB for their lenient approach towards Umar Akmal. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar questioned PCB’s tactics and questioned the governing body for not criminalising match-fixing altogether. He stated that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever. He emphasised on the urgency of the same and even described PCB and their legal team as “incompetent”.

Akhtar was also severe on the PCB's decision for bringing back Mohammad Amir, who was banned for 5 years in 2010 for spot fixing in England. Amir did make a comeback to the Pakistan team, but is now retired from Test cricket, which has clearly irked the former pacer.

Umar Akmal banned: Umar Akmal memes

Umar Akmal, younger brother of Kamran Akmal, has also been on a receiving end of mockery on social media for many years. Umar Akmal memes have been a constant feature and since the announcement of the cricketer’s three-year suspension, netizens unite once again to make funny remarks towards the cricketer. Here, we take a look at some of the popular ‘Umar Akmal memes’ currently trending on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar on Virender Sehwag

Apart from slamming PCB and Umar Akmal, Shoaib Akhtar also took a dig at former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag. Akhtar said that his ex-teammate Imran Nazir possessed more talent than the Indian at the top of the order. However, he later said that Virender Sehwag excelled in international cricket because of his cricketing brain.

