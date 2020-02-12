The Debate
PCB Reprimands Umar Akmal For Controversial 'charbi' Outburst During Fitness Test

Cricket News

The 29-year-old was unable to pass a fitness test and was reported to have disrespected the trainers. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
PCB

Back in 2017, while talking to Pakistan news channel Waqt News, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal said that even if he and his brother Kamran Akmal drink water, it increases their weight. That year, Kamran Akmal was picked for Pakistan's tour of West Indies. Meanwhile, Umar Akmal was dropped due to a failed fitness test. Recently, Umar Akmal was in the news yet again. He created a scene at a fitness Test organised at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Also Read: Umar Akmal Asks PCB Trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' After Failing Fitness Test Miserably

Umar Akmal's outburst at a fitness test

Recently, a tweet came out from a journalist who works for GEO News. It talked about Umar Akmal's recent fitness test. The 29-year-old was unable to pass a fitness test and was reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal.

Also Read: Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Creates An Embarrassing T-20 Record

PCB releases statement on Umar Akmal

According to a release from pcb.com.pk, the board said that it had concluded its proceedings into the incident involving Umar Akmal. The release also said that after listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding. Umar Akmal also offered his regrets and PCB reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer.

Also Read: Younis Khan Wails At PCB After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss To India In U-19 WC Semis

Umar Akmal's career with Pakistan 

Umar Akmal announced himself on the international scene with a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009. He remained a regular member of the Pakistan Cricket team for some years before his poor form and fitness saw him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

Also Read: Pakistan Players Can Participate In Three ICC Approved Leagues In A Year: PCB 

Published:
COMMENT
