Umar Akmal Asks PCB Trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' After Failing Fitness Test Miserably

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has had a roller-coaster ride in international cricket so far as the wicketkeeper has not played more than 121 ODIs for his country in a career that has spanned more than a decade. The youngest of the Akmal brothers has been in fine touch recently and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was keen on testing Umar Akmal's fitness. However, Umar Akmal has landed himself in trouble once again with higher authorities and here is how.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar wonders whether NZ are the 'New Chokers' after yet another super over loss

Umar Akmal bursts out at PCB trainers

so Umar Akmal was giving fitness test to PCB and unf didn't reached the required points to pass. As a reaction Umar took of his shirt and asked Trainers "Btayein Charbee Kahan hai?" — PCB has taken notice of this act and a harsh decision is expected to be taken against Umar.(GEO) — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 2, 2020

A tweet that came out from a journalist who works for GEO News talked about Umar Akmal's recent fitness test. The 29-year-old was unable to pass the fitness test and is reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for him to play international cricket. This act may force the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal, which can certainly act as a detriment to the keeper's career. Akmal's form has been scintillating off late, having smashed a double ton in the country's premier domestic competition.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar scared for cricket's future after Virat Kohli's India dominates all formats

While some fans made fun of Umar Akmal's incompetence, others felt that fitness tests should not be the mere deciding-factor when it came to Akmal's participation in the Pakistan cricket team.

Rohit Sharma ka bhi fitness test hona chahiye..he is the only player of india who always fail in fitness test But Management trust his Talent not Fitness...fool People — Malik Sadam Manak 🇵🇰 (@iamSadamMalik) February 2, 2020

Umar akmal score 218 in quaid e azam trophy agar fittnest test pass nahe kya to kya howa rizwan aur shan masod har dafa top karta hain iski konsa performance hain — A RAHMAN (@attaur96rahman) February 2, 2020

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar net worth, salary, media commitments and Virender Sehwag controversy

Wtf... hahahaha btw on a serious note, perfect answr would have been charbee dheemag mein hai😂😂😂😂😂 aur yeh marz la ilaaj hai — Rahman Ansari (@coolraah) February 2, 2020

I guess if fitness test happend earlier Pakistan never get a player like Inzmam sir who has " MOST RUNS FOR PAKISTAN IN ODI " & " 3rd most test runs for Pakistan " — Ram (@Ram32014095) February 2, 2020

Akmal has scored 5887 runs for Pakistan in international cricket since his debut in 2009.

ALSO READ | Pakistan need Malik and Hafeez's experience, says T20 captain Babar Azam