Umar Akmal Asks PCB Trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' After Failing Fitness Test Miserably

Cricket News

Umar Akmal last played a match for Pakistan when they took on Sri Lanka on October 7, 2019. The 29-year-old has been in fine form in domestic cricket.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has had a roller-coaster ride in international cricket so far as the wicketkeeper has not played more than 121 ODIs for his country in a career that has spanned more than a decade. The youngest of the Akmal brothers has been in fine touch recently and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was keen on testing Umar Akmal's fitness. However, Umar Akmal has landed himself in trouble once again with higher authorities and here is how.

Umar Akmal bursts out at PCB trainers

A tweet that came out from a journalist who works for GEO News talked about Umar Akmal's recent fitness test. The 29-year-old was unable to pass the fitness test and is reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for him to play international cricket. This act may force the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal, which can certainly act as a detriment to the keeper's career. Akmal's form has been scintillating off late, having smashed a double ton in the country's premier domestic competition.

While some fans made fun of Umar Akmal's incompetence, others felt that fitness tests should not be the mere deciding-factor when it came to Akmal's participation in the Pakistan cricket team.

Akmal has scored 5887 runs for Pakistan in international cricket since his debut in 2009.

Published:
