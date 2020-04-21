Umar Akmal's Cricket Career On The Line, PCB To Take Call On Him Come April 27: Report

29-year-old Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's career has been filled with controversies and a roller-coaster form. Despite having made his international debut in 2009, the youngest Akmal brother has not been able to carve out his place in Pakistan's national side. 2020 has been particularly problematic for Umar Akmal, who escaped a heavy sanction due to indecency during a selection process, only to be banned before the PSL 2020 for him not disclosing the corrupt advances he received.

Umar Akmal ban: Umar Akmal's career's fate to be decided on April 27, report suggests

A new report by ESPNcricinfo is now claiming that a decision on Umar Akmal's future will be taken on April 27. This decision will be taken by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, who will hold the hearing in presence of Akmal and the PCB at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Umar Akmal could have pleaded innocence to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal but the youngster chose to not go with that option, essentially admitting to his mistake. The sanctions which may be imposed on Akmal may range from a six month suspension to a life-time Umar Akmal ban.

Umar Akmal ban: Failure to disclose important details

Umar Akmal was charged by the PCB on March 20 after which his PSL 2020 participation was suspended and it was announced that he would not be paid for the PSL season. It was then reported that Akmal had been charged for violating the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. According to reports, Umar Akmal had failed to inform the PCB about the approaches he received to be a part of corrupt conduct. It was later reported that the cricketer had accepted the charges and not challenged them, admitting that he did not handle the situation according to the PCB's guidelines.

Why the internet makes Umar Akmal memes?

Umar Akmal had also caught a lot of flak recently after he reportedly misbehaved during a fitness test. After failing a fitness test, Akmal had taken off his shirt and asked the selectors where the fat on his body was. Luckily, Akmal escaped any serious consequences for his actions. Akmal's actions have led to a lot of Umar Akmal memes floating around on the internet.

