Inzamam Ul Haq Asks PCB To Give Saleem Malik Azharuddin-like Second Chance For Redemption

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq recently came out in defence of his former teammate Saleem Malik. Saleem Malik was banned for match-fixing in 2000 before it was lifted in 2008 by a local court in Lahore. Inzamam ul Haq took to his YouTube channel and stated that Saleem Malik should be given a second chance by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just like Mohammad Azharuddin received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Inzamam ul Haq defends Saleem Malik

In the video, Inzamam ul Haq described Saleem Malik as one of the greatest Pakistani batsmen ever and compared him to the likes of Mohammad Yousuf and Babar Azam. The former Pakistani captain further said that it was unfortunate to see his career end in a way it ended and he believes he should get a second chance to do something for Pakistan cricket. Inzamam ul Haq is of the opinion that Saleem Malik can use his vast knowledge of the game to groom modern Pakistani batsmen.

Inzamam ul Haq on Saleem Malik, watch video

Inzamam ul Haq cites Mohammad Azharuddin’s example

Inzamam ul Haq also compared Saleem Malik’s situation to that of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He said that while Mohammad Azharuddin was also involved in a match-fixing scandal, he was later given a second chance by BCCI and is now the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Inzamam ul Haq further lauded Saleem Malik by saying that while the new generation has not seen him play, Malik was truly a great player. He praised the way Malik used to analyse the game during his playing days. Having debuted in 1982, Saleem Malik represented Pakistan in 103 Tests and 283 ODIs and both cricketers were part of Pakistan’s victorious 1992 World Cup campaign.

