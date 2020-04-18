PCB's Ehsan Mani Mulls Contesting ICC's Call Over India Qualifying For Women's WC: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to contest the India Women's team's recent qualification in the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 in New Zealand. The ICC decided to split the points in the unplayed ICC Women's Championship qualifying series between India and Pakistan in 2019 after the Sourav Ganguly led-BCCI couldn't get the permission from the Indian government to go ahead with the series. The split of points meant that India finished with 23 points and qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup, while Pakistan finished with 19 and will have to go through the qualification phase.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to contest ICC's decision to split Championship series points

Speaking to Sportstar, PCB chief Ehsan Mani said that he was disappointed with the decision while added that his team including the PCB CEO, legal department, and other heads will review the matter. The ICC announced the decision on Wednesday and according to reports the PCB have been in touch with ICC and a full statement is on the cards. However, the considerable delay in the review and statement suggests that it could be more pacifying than pugnacious. The PCB had tried engaging with the BCCI on the matter of the bilateral series but did not receive a satisfactory response in writing or verbally.

UPDATE🚨: India qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be played in New Zealand. #TeamIndia



Details: https://t.co/K8692jvQsK pic.twitter.com/OL5i4nbEHA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 15, 2020

What happened in 2016?

In a similar situation in 2016, the BCCI and PCB failed to organise the India Pakistan Women's championship series and the ICC technical committee had awarded PCB full points. However, on the occasion, the BCCI had failed to offer a written application and the technical committee had ruled that BCCI did not have acceptable grounds for their non-participation in the series. This time around, the Sourav Ganguly led BCCI engaged in conversation with the ICC early on despite PCB and Ehsan Mani deeming it a 'bilateral issue.' According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI submitted the relevant documents as early as 2018 to avoid facing the 'Force Majeure' clause like in 2016.

