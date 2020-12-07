Umesh Yadav Lines Up For Test Return After Snorter To Joe Burns In 3-wicket Spell: Watch

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's biggest strength is the sheer pace that he possesses. However, the player has often been reprimanded for his inconsistency. He has struggled to cement his position in the Indian pace battery due to the same. The cricketer has shown substantial improvement in recent years and he could prove to be a key performer in the India vs Australia 2020 squad, considering his performance in the team's first practice game.

Aus A vs Ind A live: Umesh Yadav gets the better of Joe Burns

A lion-hearted century from captain Ajinkya Rahane guided India to a decent score of 249. The onus was on the Indian bowlers to strike early in an attempt to cripple the Australian A batting order. Umesh Yadav started the proceedings for the side and made an impact right away. The speedster sent both the opposition openers back with a fiery spell with the new ball.

Umesh Yadav banged the ball short outside the off-stump to Joe Burns, who was visibly surprised with the ball. The batsman's shot selection was also questionable, as he was caught in two minds. He looked to block the ball initially, and his feet movement also suggested the same. However, seeing the ball angle away, he decided not to offer a shot. Ultimately, the ball brushed his gloves and went straight to Wriddhiman Saha, who made no mistake and gathered a simple catch behind the stumps.

After the second day's play, Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian side. He claimed three wickets throughout the day and also dismissed Will Pucovski and Tim Paine. Cameron Green steadied the ship for his team with a phenomenal century and help his side take a 39-run lead. Here is how Umesh Yadav sent the Australia A openers packing -

AUS A vs IND A live: Australia A vs India A live streaming

Considering the popularity of the players participating in the game, the two 3-day practice matches between the two teams will also be telecasted. The Australia A vs India A live game will reportedly be made available for television audiences in India on DD Sports and DD National. Moreover, the Australia A vs India A live streaming will also be made available on cricket.com.au.

India vs Australia 2020 squad: Full squads for Test matches

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australian squad for Tests: Tim Paine (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

