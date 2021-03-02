Unacademy Launches Sachin Tendulkar Partnership With EPIC Tribute In Creative Film: WATCH

Indian online education technology company, Unacademy, has come up with an ultimate tribute for former Indian captain and batting great Sachin Tendulkar. On Tuesday, March 2, they shared a two-minute video on their social media platforms which chronicled the success, failures and the overall cricketing journey of the ‘Master Blaster’.

Unacademy’s tribute for Sachin Tendulkar ahead of IPL 2021

Unacademy shared an ambitious two-minute medley for Sachin Tendulkar. In the video, the former cricketer can be seen overcoming his adversity despite facing his toughest opponents over the years. Here is a look at the epic Unacademy tribute for one of the greatest icons of the game.

The sound of success is loud.

But the silence of hard work speaks louder.

So, rekindle the dreams,

Rebuild the path.

Those who crack it seldom give up,

For passion is undefeatable.#TheGreatestLesson feat. @sachin_rt#SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/RF9q1zG6wz — Unacademy (@unacademy) March 2, 2021

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar signed an endorsement deal with Unacademy recently to add to his impressive haul of brand endorsements. The deal will see the app's users coached and mentored by the 47-year-old through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the Unacademy platform. Unacademy is also developing deeper content-led synthesis with Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be revealed in the next few months.

Unacademy IPL 2020 film

Remarkably, this is not the first time Unacademy has come up with a grand montage of cricketing footage. Back in November, they released a minute-long film that featured the best bits from the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) tournament.

Unacademy IPL 2020 film, watch video

Unacademy were attached to IPL 2020 season as one of its sponsors. They are also attached with the BCCI to make their sponsorship return for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crores with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre manufacturers as well.

The Master Blaster salary also comprises endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA from the past. Currently, he has been endorsing brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres. He also owns the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and adds to his wealth.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figures.

