'Unlike Australia And England...': R Ashwin Opens Up On India's Chances In World Cup 2023

The last Indian Cricket Team last won a One Day world cup was in 2011. That time they became the team to win a world cup at home and now it has become a trend because from the last two world cups it's the home teams who have started to win the world cups. Be it Australia in 2015 or England in 2019. This year the 2023 One Day World Cup is being held in India and Team India are one of the strongest contenders. Indian Off spinner R Ashwin also has the same opinion.

The veteran off spinner on his YouTube channel said that there is ‘no rocket science’ in calling Team India ‘firm favourites’ to win the world cup. This time the world is at home and also Ashwin talked about Team India’s impressive record at home since they last won the world cup. Ashwin also quoted that India have played all their One Day matches on 18 different venues unlike Australia and England who play their matches on a handful of venues.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel Ashwin said, “India’s ODI home record ever since the 2019 World Cup finished is extremely impressive. India has won against every team that’s travelled to India in this space, which are West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka. India’s home record is 14-4 in this space [since the 2019 World Cup], which is a 78 to 80 percent win record in India. All of these 18 ODIs have happened in different venues every single time (14 venues). If you have to compare the same spree with Australia or England, the venues are pretty stock standard. They play all their Test matches at 4-5 venues, the ODIs are played in 2-3 venues and so they know their venues are the back of their hand.”

Ashwin also quoted that India this time is going to be a bit 'short changed'. He further explained that wickets at each venue are changed and each venue will have different wickets.

'This is no rocket science'`

“Since the 2011 World Cup, all teams have managed to win their home World Cup - India, then Australia in 2015 and England in 2019. This is no rocket science, knowing your conditions is extremely important. However, for India, in this regard is going to be a bit short-changed because of the number of venues we play these games in. Every single time you play in some of these venues the wickets are going to be different. India does not have a stock standard Test, ODI or T20I season. You don't know how the FTP is going to pan out but it gets hard from the team or player's perspective,”

India are on the right track as they have begun their preparations for the world cup. India beat Bangladesh last month and whitewashed Sri Lanka at home.