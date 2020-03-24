Unmukt Chand Delighted To Relive Terrace Cricket Days At Home, Watch Video

Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand is known for leading India’s Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2012. The Delhi-born batsman recently represented Uttarakhand in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season. While worldwide cricketing activities have come to a halt in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old Unmukt Chand took this opportunity to relive some memories from the past.

Unmukt Chand finds a safe place to bat during coronavirus season

Unmukt Chand recently took to Twitter and uploaded a 28-second video of himself batting in a terrace. In the caption, he nostalgically wrote that playing cricket in terrace was something where it all started for him. Since the entire nation is currently under lockdown due to coronavirus, Chand seems to have found himself a safe place to play cricket after all.

Unmukt Chand bats in terrace, watch video

What happened to Unmukt Chand?

Unmukt Chand was India A captain in 2016 before he was reportedly sacked from the Delhi team. While Chand never got to make his Team India debut, the 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain is an active member in the Indian domestic circuit and has also represented several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in the past few years. However, in an interview, the right-handed batsman revealed that he is still aiming on making a senior team debut.

Unmukt Chand IPL

Unmukt Chand IPL story began in 2011 when he was picked by the Delhi Daredevils franchise. The player stayed with the team till IPL 2013 and was then roped in by Rajasthan Royals for the 2014 season. While he played just one season for the Royals, he then shifted to Mumbai Indians for the next two editions (2015 and 2016). He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that lifted the IPL 2015 trophy under Rohit Sharma.

Image credits: Unmukt Chand Twitter