IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Star Mitchell McClenaghan Mocks UK's Response To Coronavirus

Cricket News

While responding to a British media personality on Twitter, Mumbai Indians Mitchell McClenaghan mocked the people of UK for their way of tackling coronavirus.

IPL 2020

The worldwide lockdown caused by coronavirus has already impacted various sporting events in the world. Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, various cricketing bilateral contests and leagues have been either cancelled or postponed until further notice. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently delayed the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KXIP Star Mohammad Shami Talks On Safety During Coronavirus, Watch Video

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan's tweet on coronavirus

The upcoming IPL 2020 was initially slated to commence on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and their familiar foes Chennai Super Kings. Since several cricketers and support staff members are taking a break from the game in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan recently took to Twitter and mocked the current situation in the United Kingdom. Upon coming across a tweet of a popular British media personality Piers Morgan questioning the coronavirus crisis of his country, the New Zealander made full use of the opportunity to brag about the “lockdown” situation of his own.

Mitchell McClenaghan and Piers Morgan exchange tweets over coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Likely To Release Evin Lewis, Mitchell McClenaghan

Also Read | Mitchell McClenaghan Says He Does Not Believe He Can Don The Kiwi Jersey Once Again

Mitchell McClenaghan in IPL 2020

If the BCCI goes ahead with the IPL 2020 at a yet-to-be-decided rescheduled date, Mitchell McClenaghan is expected to reprise his role as the Mumbai Indians pacer. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹1 crore during the IPL 2020 trading window. Having first joined the side in 2015, Mitchell McClenaghan was part of the Mumbai Indians victorious line-ups of 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions respectively.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Franchises Prepared To Quarantine Overseas Players In Coronavirus Crisis: Report

